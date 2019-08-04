Resources
FOLGER, Philip Dale Age 83, of Atlanta, GA, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. He was born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on July 13, 1936. Phil graduated from University of Georgia and received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Engineering. He was married to Doris Corbin on Aug. 21, 1960. Phil had a career in Poultry and LP Gas for Folger Poultry Farms and Folger Gas Company. He served in the Army from 1958-1960 and had a passion for reading and travel. He is survived by his wife, Doris Corbin Folger; children, Anne Folger Letcher, Jennifer Folger Phillips (Hunter Phillips) and Peter D. Folger (Kim Folger); grandchildren, Will Letcher, Greg Folger, Lauren Folger and Hunter F. Phillips. Survivors also include his brother, Tommy Folger Jr. (Millie Folger). Funeral services will be Aug. 5, 11 AM, at H M Patterson Oglethorpe Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. Family will receive guests Aug. 4, 5 PM- 7 PM, at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Eagle Ranch.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019
