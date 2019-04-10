FRATUS, Philip G. On April 8th 2019 Philip G Fratus loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 82. Philip leaves, to honor him, his wife Barbara, daughter Elizabeth (husband Art), Barbara's children Debra, Drew (wife Wendy), Donald, Darren (wife Kim), Isabelle their grandchild, as well as his loyal companion, his German Shepherd, Rommey. Philip was born on January 9, 1937 in Hingham, MA. After graduating high school, he joined and was a proud member of the US Marine Corps. While in the Marines, he was a member of the Marine Corps boxing team. Subsequently, he received a business degree from Marietta College in Marietta OH. He then became a 'steelman' notably working for Washington and Bethlehem Steel Corporations. An avid sports participant and enthusiast, he spent his most recent years in enjoyable frustration with close friends at the Atlanta Country Club. Per his request, there will be no services. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to s, the ASPCA, or a . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary