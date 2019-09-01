|
|
LUNDQUIST, Philip Philip Edmund Lundquist, Sr., age 83, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in New Brunswick, Canada, Phil was the son of Samuel and Mildred Lundquist. He attended Mountain Lakes High School in NJ and graduated from Williams College in 1957. He also attended the Institute of Investment Banking at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. Phil began his career at Alex Brown & Sons in Baltimore, MD and subsequently moved to Atlanta in 1972 where he worked at Montag & Caldwell. He started his own investment banking firm the Lundquist Advisory Company in 1988. Phil served on a variety of boards, including the National Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and the Williams College Society of Alumni, where he was President of the trustees. Phil loved mentoring others and was incredibly generous of his time and talents. He traveled extensively and enjoyed reading, particularly historical works on Winston Churchill and Jackie Robinson. Phil met Cindy Husson in 2000 and they were married in 2006. Their love was truly a partnership and a genuine delight to all those who were lucky enough to spend time with them. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Bess, the mother of their three children. Phil was a dedicated father and grandfather and always eager to provide loving support and sound guidance. He was adored by his children who survive: Christina A. Lundquist (Judy Haynos), Philip E. Lundquist Jr. and Sarah Lundquist McDaniel (Scott McDaniel). Other survivors include grandchildren Arturo B. Lundquist and Anna Fahy McLeod. A memorial service will be held at The Cathedral of Christ the King on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Philip's name may be made to the Reaching Out Foundation, a charity for patients with Cystic Fibrosis. Cystic Fibrosis-Reaching Out Foundation, Inc., PO Box 870747, Stone Mountain, GA 30087.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019