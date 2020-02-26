|
|
ORAZI, Jr., Philip Philip Orazi, Jr., age 92, of Duluth, GA, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 AM, at Perimeter Church, 9500 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek GA 30097. Reception to follow Service. Burial will take place Friday, Feb. 28, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 6 PM 9 PM, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. Philip loved to serve his Church and community. He was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a current member of Perimeter Church. He was an Elder, served communion at the homes of those who were home bound, volunteered at the local food pantry and adult day care. He was always ready to help his neighbors. In his spare time Philip enjoyed being an avid stamp and coin collector. He is preceded in death by his father, Philip Orazi, Sr., mother, Lena Carmosina, his six sibling and his wife, Laynette Henderson. He is survived by his son, Philip Orazi, III (Eva), daughter, Nondi Orazi (Terry Walsh), grandchildren, Zeke Walsh (Tanina), Lena Walsh, Madison Parrott (Lance), Sara Orazi, Rebecca Orazi and great-grandchild, Madilyn Walsh. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Lilburn Cooperative Ministry, Inc. 5329 Five Forks Trickum Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, Gwinnett County (770) 931-8333. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 26, 2020