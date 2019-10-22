Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Sanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Sanford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Sanford Obituary
SANFORD, Philip N. Philip N. Sanford, age 95, passed on Oct. 6, 2019 in Fairfield, CT. His cremated remains will be interred beside his beloved wife, Patricia (nee Ruch) in Decatur, GA. He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Elizabeth Lyn Sanford of Atlanta, GA and Sally and Paul White of Stamford, CT, as well as two brothers, their wives, loving nieces and nephews, their families, and many beloved friends. At his request, a private service will be held at Parc At Piedmont Senior Community in Marietta, GA. In addition, a family gathering will be held in Hooksett, NH and a public service of thanksgiving and celebration of his life will be held Nov. 1, 11 AM, at St. Bartholomew's Church, 1790 LaVista Road, NE, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, please honor Phil's life with a contribution to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.