|
|
SANFORD, Philip N. Philip N. Sanford, age 95, passed on Oct. 6, 2019 in Fairfield, CT. His cremated remains will be interred beside his beloved wife, Patricia (nee Ruch) in Decatur, GA. He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Elizabeth Lyn Sanford of Atlanta, GA and Sally and Paul White of Stamford, CT, as well as two brothers, their wives, loving nieces and nephews, their families, and many beloved friends. At his request, a private service will be held at Parc At Piedmont Senior Community in Marietta, GA. In addition, a family gathering will be held in Hooksett, NH and a public service of thanksgiving and celebration of his life will be held Nov. 1, 11 AM, at St. Bartholomew's Church, 1790 LaVista Road, NE, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, please honor Phil's life with a contribution to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 22, 2019