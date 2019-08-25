Services
Philip Sligar Obituary
SLIGAR, Philip D. Philip D. Sligar, age 97 of Loganville, GA passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. He is survived by his children, Mary Lynn Smith of Tampa, FL, Paul and wife Pam of Roswell, GA, Roger and wife Shannon of Lawrenceville, GA, Jeffrey and wife Marcella of Loganville, GA and David of Lawrenceville, GA; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren . He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Eloise Zarbock; brother, CW "Dub" Sligar; daughter-in-law, Melanie Owen Sligar; wife, Elizabeth Waite Sligar and son-in-law, Jerry Smith; Philip proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII. He was born in Centralia, IL to Clarence and Eulalie Sligar. He was employed for 20 years with S.H. Kress Company before becoming the owner of Ben Franklin variety store in Atlanta. He was a Past President of the Rotary Club International Atlanta West End. Philip loved to golf, travel, but most of all spending time with his family. He loved watching and cheering on the Atlanta Braves. A funeral service honoring the life of Philip will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 7 PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Pastor David Sligar, officiating. Interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 25th from 5 PM until the time of service at 7 PM. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019
