Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip ALEXANDER Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phillip ALEXANDER Sr. Obituary
ALEXANDER Sr., Phillip Phillip Alexander, Sr. of Loganville, GA, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born May 29, 1943, to Henry Clifford and Annie Mariah Alexander. He lived over thirty years in Decatur and grew up in Harris County, the ninth of eleven children. Phillip retired from General Motors Corporation after 30 years of service. Phillip is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gloria Alexander; daughter, Dr. Shaveanda Queen (Daryl); son, Vernon Clifford Alexander; and three grandchildren, Sydney, Sean, and Kelsey Queen. A memorial service to be held, Saturday, June 15, at 11AM at Fort Street Memorial United Methodist Church, 562 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30308; Rev. Dr. Joseph Crawford, Pastor and Eulogist. Holly Hill Funeral Home in charge.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.