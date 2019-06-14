|
|
ALEXANDER Sr., Phillip Phillip Alexander, Sr. of Loganville, GA, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born May 29, 1943, to Henry Clifford and Annie Mariah Alexander. He lived over thirty years in Decatur and grew up in Harris County, the ninth of eleven children. Phillip retired from General Motors Corporation after 30 years of service. Phillip is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gloria Alexander; daughter, Dr. Shaveanda Queen (Daryl); son, Vernon Clifford Alexander; and three grandchildren, Sydney, Sean, and Kelsey Queen. A memorial service to be held, Saturday, June 15, at 11AM at Fort Street Memorial United Methodist Church, 562 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30308; Rev. Dr. Joseph Crawford, Pastor and Eulogist. Holly Hill Funeral Home in charge.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 14, 2019