CAUSEY, Jr., Phillip Pendleton Phillip Pendleton Causey, Jr. died in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with addiction. Our loving son will be so missed. He was 38. Phillip was born in Atlanta on May 20, 1981 and attended The Lovett School. He received his undergraduate degree from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton where he majored in psychology. He was employed by the Caron Renaissance treatment center in Boca while traveling back and forth to Santa Barbara, California where he earned a PhD in clinical psychology at Pacifica Graduate Institute. Over the years, he helped many others in their time of need. Phillip had a brilliant mind, often thinking outside the box, and an insatiable curiosity about people and the world. He loved to travel and was especially intrigued with Asian culture and traditions. Phillip was a man of many passions: international and gourmet cooking, literature pertaining to travel and other philosophies, the outdoors and hiking. With a unique sense of style, he loved fashion and clothes. Phillip had a kind soul and his personality was charismatic to people of all walks of life. He loved and played music of all kinds and was blessed with a rhythm of his own. More than anything, Phillip loved his daughter, Skylar. She was a blessing to him and is a blessing to the whole family. Phillip is survived by his mother, Deborah Baxter, and step-father, Jerry Baxter of Atlanta; his father, Phillip Causey, Sr. of Palm Beach; his brother, Wesley Causey of Asheville, North Carolina; his daughter, Skylar Causey of Brighton, Michigan; and two half-sisters: Penny Causey of Palm Beach, and Frances Causey of Tuboc, Arizona. His step-brother, Adam Baxter in Estes Park, Colorado and his step-sister, Alex Baxter of Atlanta, also survive him. Aunts, uncles and cousins will also miss him. A celebration of Phillip's life will be held on Friday, January 31 from 5 to 7 PM at the Piedmont Driving Club. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the National Institutes of Mental Health (NIMH), Gift Fund (honoring Phillip Causey, Jr.), 6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 6229A, MSC 9655, Bethesda, MD 20892-9655.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020