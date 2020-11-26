1/1
Phillip Darnell
DARNELL, Phillip Virgil

Phillip Virgil Darnell, age 79, of Powder Springs, GA passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held at 9 AM, on Monday, November 30, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 29, from 3 PM until 5 PM, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Born in Royston, GA, Mr. Darnell grew up in Hapeville and Emerson. He lived in Tennessee and Texas prior to making his permanent home in Powder Springs 40 years ago. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He worked many years as a salesman in the power and telephone industry, then retired from the United States Post Office after 15 years of employment. He was an avid sports fan but had a great love for the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. He enjoyed fishing, golf, working in his yard and was always listening to music.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Yvonne Darnell, in 2016. Survivors include, daughter, Karen L. (James) Buckner, Dallas, GA, son, Ronnie (Myra) Darnell, Colorado, brother, Robert Darnell, Texas, 3 grandchildren, Cullen (Cianna) Boswell, Arizona, Kenedy Boswell, Dallas, GA and Meghan Buckner, Dallas, GA, great-grandchild, Delilah June Boswell, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USO (United Service Organizations). Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
NOV
30
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Georgia National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 419-9234
