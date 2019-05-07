Services
LIVINGSTON, Phillip Alexander "Phil" Phillip Alexander Livingston "Phil", age 85, of Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He is preceded in death by; father, Luther W. Livingston & mother, Louise A. Livingston. He is survived by; wife of 64 years, Alice M. Livingston; son, Alex Livingston, Jr. & wife, Claudia; grandchildren, Alex Livingston, III. & wife, Jennifer, Heather Livingston; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Luke Livingston & wife, Nancy; sister, Patti Neill, brother, Jerry Livingston & wife, Karen. Phil was born and raised in Statesville, North Carolina. He graduated from Wake Forest College in 1955. He was a Manufacturers' Representative to the baking industry for 35 years. Prior to that, he worked for a number of bakeries and related companies. He was a member of Norcross First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Norcross First United Methodist Church, 2500 Beaver Ruin Road Norcross, GA 30071. A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Norcross First United Methodist Church. Reception to follow.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 7, 2019
