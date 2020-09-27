Phillip Odishoo



ODISHOO, Phillip





Phillip Benjamin Odishoo, 27, of Atlanta, GA died unexpectedly Monday, September 21, 2020.



Currently, Ben was attending Georgia State with a focus in Computer Sciences. Ben was raised in Norcross, GA. and attended Norcross High School where he played football and lacrosse. His brother, Andrew, had a very special place in Ben's soul. The bond between these two brothers was unique. All who witnessed their brotherhood would attest to it.



Ben impacted so many lives and his contagious smile would light up any room. Ben never met a stranger. He was a kind person, with a huge personality. He so loved his family and friends.



Ben is survived by his mother, Kathleen Gallagher, father, Tim Odishoo (Beth), brother, Andrew Odishoo, paternal grandparents, Joe and Marlene Odishoo, aunt, Susie Neel and family, maternal grandmother, Mary Gallagher, uncles Michael Gallagher and family, Schaun Gallagher and family and Ms. Savannah Bowen and family.



