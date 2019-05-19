Services
Phillip PEOPLES Obituary
PEOPLES, Phillip E. Celebration of Life services for Mr. Phillip E. Peoples age 63, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Interment will be held at Kennedy Memorial Gardens 2500 River Road Ellenwood, GA 30294. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 12:00 P.M.-5:00 P.M. at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Mr. Peoples will be cherished by his loving son, Jonathan Peoples and a host of other family members and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656 www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019
