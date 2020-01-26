|
RANDALL, Phillip Funeral Service for Mr. Phillip Randall of Covington, GA, will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, 11 AM, at Springfield Baptist Church, 1877 Iris Drive SE, Conyers, GA 30013; Senior Pastor Reverend Dr. Eric W. Lee, Sr., Eulogist. Interment Lawnwood Memorial Park. Remains will lie in state from 10 AM, until the hour of service. Visitation today from 12 - 4 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy., 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013, (770) 285 - 6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020