|
|
ROBERTS, Phillip Hugh Phillip Hugh Roberts, age 77, of Suwanee, Georgia, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11:00 am, at Buford United Methodist Church. Phillip is preceded in death by his parents Percy Hobson and Pauline (West) Roberts; brother Malcom Moody Roberts; and sister Sandra Roberts Meeks. He will be greatly missed by his wife Joy (Portman) Roberts; daughters Theresa Evans (Frank), Mitzi Geshrick, Jennifer Bailey (Tad); grandchildren Steven Geshrick, Trenton Bailey, Ryan Bailey; and many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman: a fish whisperer who took great delight in reeling in crappie, a keen hunter, and a talented gardener. Phillip will also be remembered for his love of his precious dog, Lila. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, Georgia 30518. 770-945-9999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019