MOORE, Phyllis "Nell" Phyllis "Nell" Moore, age 84 of Marietta, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bill, her parents and siblings. She is survived by her daughter Liz, son and daughter-in-law Chip and Anne, son and daughter-in-law Eric and Victoria, grandchildren Drew, Jordan, Will and Sarah, step-grandchildren Lauren and Jonathan, sisters in law Janet and Mary and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church and formerly of Capital View Baptist Church. Phyllis was a loving mother and "Gran Gran" who adored her grandchildren. As someone who grew up in Atlanta, she was avid follower of all Atlanta sports teams including her beloved Atlanta Braves. Visitation will be held at Carmichael Funeral Home, 1130 Whitlock Ave, Marietta, GA on Tuesday, March 19th from 6:00 8:00 pm. A burial will occur on Wednesday, March 20th at 2:00 PM in Rochelle, GA. Rev. Barry Carter will officiate. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 21st at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church at 11:00 AM with Rev. Art Wilder officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a tribute gift to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation (choa.org/give) or to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church Life After Fifty Ministry, 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30068. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2019