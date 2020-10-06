1/
Phyllis Reece
REECE, Phyllis Mealer


Phyllis Mealer Reece, 72 of Kennesaw, GA passed away October 01, 2020. Born January 1, 1948 in Atlanta, Georgia. Preceded in Death by her husband of 52 years, Larry W. Reece, and her parents, Louise and William Mealer. Survived by her children, Brian Reece of Powder Springs, Bradley Reece of Rome and Kristie McClure (Scott) of Kennesaw, GA, 7 grandchildren, Peyton McClure, Andrew Reece, Karly Reece, Katie Reece, Makenzie McClure, Alex Reece, and Ashley Reece Her sister, Ann Baker, brothers, Landon Mealer and Lamont Mealer. Many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis received her LPN from Jefferson State in 1973, her RN from Georgia State University in 1982, and her NP from Emory in 1990. Phyllis spent the majority of her career as a public health nurse in Fulton, Cobb/Douglas, and later retiring in Chatham County. Spending her time traveling with her husband, they were able to experience many years enjoying their time together doing what they loved, whether it be sailing on their boat, relaxing on the beach, or spending time with their children and grandchildren. A private service will be held at Kennesaw United Methodist Church on Tuesday October 6 at 2:00 for family due to Covid-19. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimers Research Foundation @ www.alzinfo.org

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2020.
