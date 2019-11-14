|
RUDOLPH, Phyllis K. Phyllis Kritzler Rudolph, died peacefully on Friday morning, Nov. 8, in Atlanta, GA; she was 90 years young. Phyllis is survived by her husband Thomas Edwin Rudolph; 4 children, Tom, Laura, Mary and Philip all living in suburbs of Atlanta; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and a wealth of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Deborah Marie McManus, her still-born infant great-granddaughter, Norah Lynne Rudolph, and her brother, Robert Philip Kritzler. Her funeral is scheduled for 10 AM, Friday, Nov. 15 at St. Stephens the Martyr Catholic Church in Lilburn. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that a charitable donation be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Charity c/o St. Stephen the Martyr Church, 5373 Wydella Rd., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019