Services
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 972-3155
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephens the Martyr Catholic Church
Lilburn, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Rudolph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Rudolph

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Rudolph Obituary
RUDOLPH, Phyllis K. Phyllis Kritzler Rudolph, died peacefully on Friday morning, Nov. 8, in Atlanta, GA; she was 90 years young. Phyllis is survived by her husband Thomas Edwin Rudolph; 4 children, Tom, Laura, Mary and Philip all living in suburbs of Atlanta; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and a wealth of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Deborah Marie McManus, her still-born infant great-granddaughter, Norah Lynne Rudolph, and her brother, Robert Philip Kritzler. Her funeral is scheduled for 10 AM, Friday, Nov. 15 at St. Stephens the Martyr Catholic Church in Lilburn. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that a charitable donation be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Charity c/o St. Stephen the Martyr Church, 5373 Wydella Rd., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -