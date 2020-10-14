Phyllis Walker

WALKER, Phyllis Virginia Phyllis Virginia Walker, 71 of Hampton, GA departed this life on August 8th, 2020, at home and of natural causes. Her ashes were interred at Honey Creek Woodlands Cemetery, Conyers, GA in a graveside service on October 7th, 2020, attended by a small group of family and friends, along with butterflies and all manner of creatures that live in the natural surroundings. Phyllis was a Native of Atlanta, born on August 8th, 1949. She was a graduate of Georgia State University, with BA Degree in Anthropology and Journalism. Phyllis pursued a career in broadcast media from the 1970's through the 1980's in Atlanta, GA, Winston-Salem, NC, and Philadelphia, PA. She went onto establish a career in photography, with the founding of Hummingbird Studios in 1995. Holding on to her roots in cultural anthropology, Phyllis also focused on the impact of women's spirituality in cross-cultural perspectives. She embraced diversity and understood the crucial importance of connecting, sharing and forming time-tested relationships with others. She worked to help marginalized women and victims of domestic abuse, and founded a non-profit in 2005, Esperanza! A Women's Hope. Phyllis was a tireless animal rescuer, and saved many animals in her life. She left a wonderful pack of cats and dogs, who have been placed in loving homes. Phyllis was also a hospice volunteer, and spent time helping out at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, Conyers, GA. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Philip Francis Walker and Anne Alberta Richards Walker of Atlanta, GA and is survived by her cousin Frances Walker Ray of Atlanta, GA. She will be greatly missed by her family and neighbors, and all the friends she made along the way. In lieu of flowers, one can honor Phyllis's legacy by offering a helping hand to a person or an animal in need.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store