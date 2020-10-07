1/
Phyllis Ward
1933 - 2020
WARD, Phyllis


Mrs. Phyllis Kreis Ward, age 86 of Winston, Georgia passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born October 3, 1933 in Indianapolis, Indiana the daughter of the late Mr. Donnas Eugene Allen and the late Mrs. Louis Monpolin Davis Allen. Mrs. Ward was a loving and caring mother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Velmon E. Ward; previous husband, Edgar Antone Kreis; son, Wade Allen Kreis; daughter, Alison Marie Turner.

Mrs. Ward is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Olga Kreis of Winston, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Brandi Ward and Chris Huddleston of Carrollton, Georgia; son-in-law, Mike Turner; five grandchildren, Alex Turner, Joshua Kreis; Jeremy Kreis, Kaylin Huddleston, Dylan Huddleston; one great grandchild, Marlowe Lecroy; several nieces and nephews also survive.

According to Mrs. Ward's wishes, she was cremated.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made In Memory of Mrs. Ward to Tanner Hospice Care at www.TannerHospiceCare.org. Tanner Hospice Care is a non-profit organization.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home
306 West View Drive
Villa Rica, GA 30180
(770) 459-3694
