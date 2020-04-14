|
WARNER, Phyllis "Phi" In loving memory of Phyllis "Phi" Warner Phyllis was born in Pomeroy, Ohio to John and Gretchen Shorr, joining her three older sisters, Anna Marie, Jeannette and Jo Sue. She was raised in Logan, Ohio, attending St. John's Grade School and graduating from Logan High School in 1949. Phyllis was employed at the Farmers and Merchants Bank until her marriage to Jack Warner at which point they relocated to Atlanta, Georgia. Phyllis met Jack while growing up in their hometown of Logan, Ohio. They married at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on October 11, 1958. She was a devoted and loving wife for 61 years and a mother of three, Cecilia, Stephen and Patrick. In 1974, she began her 43 year career as a librarian assistant at Christ the King Catholic School where she cherished her daily interactions with all the students, faculty, staff and parents. She retired in May of 2017. She was a lifelong Catholic and a parishioner of the Cathedral of Christ the King for over 60 years. She loved watching all sports from high school to professional with a special affection for St Pius X High School, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Phyllis was proceeded in death by her son, Stephen Warner. She is survived by her husband, Jack Warner; her daughter, Cecilia Bramlett; her son Patrick (Meg) Warner; her daughter-in-law Kelly Warner; her grandchildren, Katie (Toby) Hamby, Emily (Brett) Dexter, Lizzy Warner and Andrew Warner. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Brayden, Maci and Austin as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Phyllis' name to either Christ the King Catholic School, Atlanta, GA or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home, Atlanta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020