WILLIAMS, Phyllis Mrs. Phyllis N. Williams died on May 20, 2019. She was born in 1926, to the late George G. Frank and Linda E. (Meis) Frank. She was the widow of Dan M. Williams, Jr. A graveside funeral service is planned on May 28, 2019, at 2 PM, at the Andersonville National Cemetery pavilion. The family will receive friends and relatives at Marietta, Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cobb Pkwy on May 27, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. She worked as a stenographer for the US government during WWII, Southern GF Company, at various Atlanta hospitals and was a C & S Bank Teller for 21years. She believes in Christ Jesus as Lord & Savior and was baptized at the Atlanta Mount Paran Church of God where she became a member. In later years, she served as treasurer of the 8th Airforce Atlanta Chapter for several years. She was also active with the Atlanta VFW & POW Chapters and a permanent member of the 8th Airforce Historical Society. Survivors include three sons: Daniel (Linda) Williams of Middletown, KY; Mark (Gail) Williams of Lake Elsinore, CA; and Frank Williams (Deceased) of Smyrna, GA. 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, 175 Bourne Avenue, Savannah, GA 31402. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019