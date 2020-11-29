MOUYAL, Pierre



Pierre Mouyal, 81 of Atlanta, GA passed away on October 17, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Atlanta, GA and worked for many years as the founder and President of Omniklir, an international company. In addition to starting Omniklir, he also patented many of the specialized chemicals that were sold in their business in the paper industry.



He was born in Casablanca, Morocco on October 31, 1938 and was the eldest son of Leon and Simy Wizman Benmouyal. He moved to the United States as a young adult and graduated from Emory University in 1967 with a Master's Degree in Physical Chemistry.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Susan Gilmore Mouyal, of Atlanta; and daughter, Lison Mouyal Cole (Mike) of Ramrod Key, FL from his marriage to Melinda Morgan; as well as, a stepson, Robert Ackerman, Jr. (Cindi) of Jacksonville, FL, parents of Kennedy and Mills; a sister, Lison Macklovitch (Elliott) of Montreal, Canada, parents of David and Alain; brother Jacques Mouyal (Kati) of Raanana, Israel, parents of Dave; and brother Gabriel Benmouyal (Gisele) of Montreal, Canada, parents of Martine and Sophie. He was a loving patriarch to all his family including his many cousins from numerous countries. Abundant love for Pierre also extended throughout Susan's family, the Gilmores. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to COVID.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store