|
|
LEWIS, Jr., Pleasant Harvey Pleasant Harvey Lewis, Jr., age 89, went home to the Lord on Sept. 25, 2019. Harvey was born, and spent most of his life in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After spending a few years "up north," he returned to Atlanta where, in 1967, he founded the commercial real estate firm PH Lewis and Company, which he ran for over 50 years. A Life Member of the Atlanta Board of Realtors, he was recognized a Realtor Emeritus in 2006 and was a 1985 Phoenix Award recipient. Upon retiring, he and his beloved wife of 64 years, Billie, moved to Indiana to be closer to family. Harvey was a member of the Presbyterian Church and a longtime Elder. He taught and served in many ways over the years, allowing him to share his love of the Gospel with others. He was a gregarious and civic-minded person who contributed his time and talents to organizations including The Kiwanis Club of Peachtree-Atlanta, The USO, The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, The Georgia Tech National Alumni Association, and The Georgia Delta Alumni Association of Phi Delta Theta. Harvey was also a former member of The Capital City Club, East Lake Country Club, and The Savannah Yacht Club. Harvey was preceded in death by his beloved Billie. He is survived by his 2 daughters and their spouses, 2 granddaughters and many dear nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed but fond memories of him will be in the hearts of all. Harvey was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and will be interred, with military honors, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia at 9:30 AM, on Nov. 11. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your church or synagogue.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 6, 2019