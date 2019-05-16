Services
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard P.O. Box 188
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
For more information about
Ples BRUCE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
306 Peyton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ples BRUCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ples BRUCE Jr.


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ples BRUCE Jr. Obituary
BRUCE, Jr., Ples J. It is with great sadness we share the news that Ples J. Bruce Jr. passed away on Mother's Day - Sunday, May 12th. Ples was a native of Atlanta and attended Northside High School of the Performing Arts. He was a Naval Academy graduate, retired Delta employee, Financial Advisor at Edward Jones and an active patriot in the community. He had an amazing, unforgettable smile and inspired everyone with his vibrant and loving energy. Ples passed away peacefully and too soon at the age of 62 (May 22, 1956 May 12, 2019). He is survived by his wife Kameelah Hasan-Bruce; children: Keisa Bruce-Steele, Ples J. Bruce III, Aalyiah Goodman, Tauheedah Griffin; mother: Mrs. Flora Bruce; siblings: Joy Winston, Jan Bruce-Brookes, Patrick Bruce; and many cherished loved ones. The Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA on Saturday, May 19, 2019 @ 11:00am. In Celebration of Ples's life, guests are asked to wear pastel colors. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Naval Academy Minority Association on behalf of Ples, https://www.usnama.org/donate.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
Download Now