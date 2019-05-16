BRUCE, Jr., Ples J. It is with great sadness we share the news that Ples J. Bruce Jr. passed away on Mother's Day - Sunday, May 12th. Ples was a native of Atlanta and attended Northside High School of the Performing Arts. He was a Naval Academy graduate, retired Delta employee, Financial Advisor at Edward Jones and an active patriot in the community. He had an amazing, unforgettable smile and inspired everyone with his vibrant and loving energy. Ples passed away peacefully and too soon at the age of 62 (May 22, 1956 May 12, 2019). He is survived by his wife Kameelah Hasan-Bruce; children: Keisa Bruce-Steele, Ples J. Bruce III, Aalyiah Goodman, Tauheedah Griffin; mother: Mrs. Flora Bruce; siblings: Joy Winston, Jan Bruce-Brookes, Patrick Bruce; and many cherished loved ones. The Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA on Saturday, May 19, 2019 @ 11:00am. In Celebration of Ples's life, guests are asked to wear pastel colors. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Naval Academy Minority Association on behalf of Ples, https://www.usnama.org/donate. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2019