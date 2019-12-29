Resources
MAZZUCCHI, Plinio Francesco "Frank" Plinio Francesco (Frank) Mazzucchi, 86 of Roswell, GA passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Battista and Cesarina, his brother Albert, his sister Bruna, and his first wife Corrine. He is survived by his wife Lynn Mazzucchi of Roswell, GA; daughters Diane Roberts of Winchester, VA and Doris (Dee) Fisher of Wittman, AZ; granddaughter Ashleigh Stanford of Salt Lake City, UT; stepchildren Jim HIlley of Milton, GA and Sandy Edmunds of Thomson, GA; step grandchildren Sean Hilley of Atlanta, GA, Nicole Hilley of Chicago, Illinois, Brandon Mahaffey of Austell, GA, and Evan Turkowsky of Atlanta, GA; and sisters Pierrina Coleman of Abbottsford, BC; Elena Kunz of Vancouver, BC; and Gisella Reindl and Giancarla Pokorny of Salzburg, AT. The service will be held at Roswell United Methodist Church 1:00 pm Monday January 6, 2020 at 814 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell, GA 30075. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please send donations to , 800- 822-6344.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019
