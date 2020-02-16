|
|
BREWER, Polly Polly Brewer passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2020 after a long and blessed life. Polly was born June 3, 1920 to Etta (Crockett) and Andrew Fogg in Richmond, Virginia. At age 8 she and her family moved to Washington, D.C. where she grew up. After graduating from Eastern High School at age 16 and top of her class, she went to work for a Senator from Connecticut for two years. Afterwards in 1938 she went to work for the F.B.I. Polly began in fingerprinting then went to sabotage and finally espionage. She then became J. Edgar Hoover's personal stenographer for his criminal cases. During WWII on the day Pearl Harbor was bombed Mr. Hoover sent two agents to her house who waited for her to return from church. They took her back to the Bureau to transcribe telephone calls coming from Hawaii. She was assigned to transcribe the interrogations of the eight captured German saboteurs. She transcribed the interrogation of the saboteur George Dasch whose testimony led to the arrest and conviction of the eight co-conspirators. During this time she met her husband, John R. Brewer, who was guarding the saboteur prisoners. Polly and John married on September 19, 1942 in Washington, D.C. After the war they moved to Atlanta, Georgia where John was born and where he worked for General Motors. Mr. Hoover called Polly and asked her to work for the F.B.I in Atlanta which she did. Polly quit the F.B.I. to stay at home with her two children. However, Judge Oscar Mitchell of DeKalb County called her due to an F.B.I. agent recommending her for her court reporting skills. He even sent a sheriff's deputy to get her. Judge Mitchell appointed her as the court reporter for the trial and depositions of Martin Luther King, Jr. She became a well-known court reporter in State and Superior courts in DeKalb and Fulton counties. Another F.B.I. agent recommended her to Mr. Robert Woodruff, the president of the Coca-Cola Company. He hired her to set up a special filing system. Later she worked for the vice-president of the Coca-Cola Company, Mr. Seusong, regarding the legal matters for the use of the name "Coke" in sales. Polly finished her career as the Chief Administrative Officer for the Southeast Regional Counsel Office of the Internal Revenue Service in 1980. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, and her two younger brothers, as well as her husband John and her son, Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Jorgensen (Eric), and her grandchildren, Laura Jorgensen, Jeffrey Jorgensen, John Jorgensen and Elizabeth Gordon, as well as several great-grandchildren. The funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 12:30 PM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia at 2:30 PM. The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 17, from 6 PM to 8 PM, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, GA, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2020