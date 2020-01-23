|
|
CAMP (PORTER), Polly Polly Porter Camp, a longtime resident of the Atlanta area, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020 in Marietta. She was 93. Polly was born in Rural Hall, North Carolina to Florence Pauline and Garland Burns Porter on April 16, 1926. She attended school in Atlanta at Washington Seminary. She was married for 47 years to Victor Hugo Sewell, Sr., who passed away in 2014. Polly was married to Ray Camp in 1989, until his death in 1998. Over the last twenty two years, she shared her life with her loving and dedicated partner, Richard Hallwood. Polly was a diversely talented individual with many unique skills and gifts. In addition to the responsibility of raising four children, she was active in the Atlanta residential real estate business for many years. Polly traveled around the world to many historic and exotic places with her beloved "Aunt Ted" Wolff including India, Nepal, Egypt, Afghanistan and many countries in Europe. She was an avid photographer and artist with an exceptionally keen eye for natural settings and colors. During her many trips to Little Cumberland Island, she produced art work that hangs in her house today. Polly was also an accomplished pianist who spent many hours entertaining family and friends on her beautiful Steinway grand piano. No matter if it was Gershwin, Rachmaninoff, Hamlisch, Beethoven, or Bye Bye Blackbird, Polly would masterfully execute the music. On many occasions, she would hear a song on the radio one time and by ear, sit down and play the song perfectly. Polly also possessed a timeless beauty, an elegant sense of style and Southern grace. She was quick to greet you with a beautiful smile, a warm welcome and genuine hospitality. Over her lifetime, Polly forged an indelible legacy and wonderful memories for all of her family and friends. She is survived by her partner, Richard Hallwood, her sons, Victor Hugo Sewell, Jr. and David Anderson Sewell, daughter Jan S. Callahan (Mike) and stepson John Camp (Mary). Polly's son, Alex, a bright, shining star in the family and a joy to everyone he ever encountered, predeceased her in April of 1979. She was abundantly blessed with eleven grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren who all adored their Gamie. A memorial service for Polly Porter Camp will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at H.M Patterson & Son, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, at 4550 Peachtree Road, Atlanta 30319. The family will host a visitation at 1 PM, with the memorial service following at 2 PM. Memorial gifts may be given to the Wiskott Aldrich Foundation(www.wiskott.org) or Eagle Ranch (www.eagleranch.org). Polly's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Angel Companions for their care of Polly since 2016 and the recent care she received from Wellstar Hospice.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020