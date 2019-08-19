|
|
MCSWAIN (BUICE), Polly Pruitt Polly Pruitt McSwain (Buice), 81, of Cumming, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. A Forsyth County native, Polly was a true Southern lady who loved God, her family and her friends. She enjoyed working in her garden and yard, but she was best known for her cooking. Polly was one of the best cooks around. She also enjoyed working for several years at Ace Hardware. Polly is survived by her sons, Jeff (Peggy) Buice and Mike (Betty) Buice; daughters, Paula (Bill) Goddard and Stacey (Brian) York; grandchildren, Katie (Brandon) Waters, Emily (Mike) Lane, Whitney Buice, Jessica (Joey) Porter, Allyson Goddard, Jake and Tyler York; sister, Louise Johnson; sister-in-law, Ann Pruitt and brother, Donald (Sheila) Pruitt. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Charles Buice and George McSwain; parents, Eldon and Cora Pruitt; sisters, Katherine Pruitt and Betty (Hoyt) Pilcher; brothers, Fred and Eugene Pruitt. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 20, at 2:00 PM at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Buster Stapp & David Mathis officiating. Interment will follow at the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Tuesday from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at 2:00 PM. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 19, 2019