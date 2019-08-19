Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Interment
Following Services
haron Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Polly Buice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Polly McSwain Buice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Polly McSwain Buice Obituary
MCSWAIN (BUICE), Polly Pruitt Polly Pruitt McSwain (Buice), 81, of Cumming, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. A Forsyth County native, Polly was a true Southern lady who loved God, her family and her friends. She enjoyed working in her garden and yard, but she was best known for her cooking. Polly was one of the best cooks around. She also enjoyed working for several years at Ace Hardware. Polly is survived by her sons, Jeff (Peggy) Buice and Mike (Betty) Buice; daughters, Paula (Bill) Goddard and Stacey (Brian) York; grandchildren, Katie (Brandon) Waters, Emily (Mike) Lane, Whitney Buice, Jessica (Joey) Porter, Allyson Goddard, Jake and Tyler York; sister, Louise Johnson; sister-in-law, Ann Pruitt and brother, Donald (Sheila) Pruitt. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Charles Buice and George McSwain; parents, Eldon and Cora Pruitt; sisters, Katherine Pruitt and Betty (Hoyt) Pilcher; brothers, Fred and Eugene Pruitt. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 20, at 2:00 PM at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Buster Stapp & David Mathis officiating. Interment will follow at the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Tuesday from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at 2:00 PM. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Polly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ingram Funeral Home
Download Now