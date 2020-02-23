|
|
HUBERT, Pooley On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Pooley Hubert passed away at home in Roswell, Georgia, at the age of 90 years old. This would have been the 65th wedding anniversary for him and his beloved Joyce, who passed away on February 20, 2011. He is survived by four children, Patricia Hubert Weathers (Eddie), Allison Thomas Hubert III (Amy), Patrick Martin Hubert, and John David Hubert; seven grandchildren, Allison Weathers Smoker (Andrew), Scott Harold Weathers (Emily), William Martin Hubert (Bethany), Mary Claire Hubert, Jackson Thomas Hubert, Sarah Maitland Hubert, and Isabel Yvonne Hubert; five great-grandchildren, Addison Maitland Smoker, Henley Marjorie Smoker, Owen Paul Smoker, and Emmaline Noahelle Hubert with Flynn Thomas Hubertdue August 12, 2020; sister, Patricia Ann Hubert, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He loved his family and friends and showed this through his daily words and actions. He was born in Ashland, Kentucky, grew up in Lexington, Virginia, and attended Clemson University. Pooley and Joyce began their life together in Waynesboro, Georgia, raised their family in Sandy Springs, and settled in Roswell. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Northside Chapel in Roswell, Georgia. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 PM. with a memorial service at 2 PM. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2020