Priscilla Padron

PADRON, Priscilla Hayes


April 27, 1940 ? September 26, 2020

Born and raised in upstate New York, Priscilla obtained her English degree from Syracuse University, and demanded perfect grammar from her three children: Daniel, Alonso and Cristina. Priscilla spent several happy years in Venezuela with her then-husband, where she quickly became a fluent Spanish speaker and expert

hallaca

maker. A resident of Atlanta since 1971, Priscilla earned a certificate in Spanish translation from Georgia State. She was a passionate advocate for immigration reform, and active in the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights and Georgia Detention Watch. An outdoor enthusiast, Priscilla spent most weekends hiking trails in north Georgia and most mornings talking to birds from her kitchen window. Donations can be made on her behalf to the Sierra Club and Atlanta Friends Meeting. Lively, optimistic, open-minded and open-hearted?Priscilla will be missed by many.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 30, 2020.
