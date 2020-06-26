PICKETT, Priscilla Celebration of Life Service for Priscilla Pickett will be held at 12:30 PM, on Saturday June 27, 2020, at Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home. Dr. Dallas C. Wilson, Sr. officiating. Interment, Sherwood Memorial Park. Public viewing today from 6 PM -7 PM. She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Titania (Marvin) Cross, grandchildren, Langston and Miles, mother, Priscilla Pickett, 10 siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale, GA. 30296 770-907-8548.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 26, 2020.