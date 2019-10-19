Services
THOMPSON, Providence "Prudy" Providence "Prudy" Thompson, 70, of Peachtree City, passed away Oct. 16, 2019. She was born Jan. 20, 1949 in Wintrop, MA to the late Michael and Genevieve (Armata) Ippolito. She was also preceded in death by her twin brother, Vincent. Prudy was a hairdresser and enjoyed crocheting, needle point, and gardening. She loved her dog, Lovey. Prudy is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, William "Toby" Thompson; daughter, Lauren Phelix of Peachtree City; son, Michael Thompson of Utah; devoted grandmother to Thomas, Sam, Taryn, Chad, Baylee, Beau, and Michael and great-grandmother to Benji. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Alvaro of Peachtree City. The family will receive friends 5 PM - 7 PM, on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, Peachtree City with funeral services at 10 AM on Sunday, Oct. 20 in the chapel of Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home. Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, Peachtree City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 19, 2019
