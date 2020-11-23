1/1
Quentin Hindrew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Quentin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HINDREW, Quentin

11/1920 – 11/2020 Quentin Hindrew of Smyrna, Georgia passed away in his home on November 15, 2020. He was one week shy of his 100th birthday. Born November 23, 1920 to the late Alfred and Gertrude Hindrew, Quentin was a native of New York and had been a resident of Georgia since 1989. He was the patriarch of the family, having been preceded in death by his younger sister, Dorothy ("Dottie") Hindrew, and wife, Gloria Hindrew. A World War II veteran, Quentin served in the U.S. Army. After his discharge, he held several professions, most notably as the manager of Lenox Lanes bowling alley in New York. He was an avid bowler and participated in several leagues at Bowlero, formerly Brunswick Azalea Lanes, in Austell, Georgia. At age 99, he was still bowling two days a week, up until the start of the recent pandemic. Quentin is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Quentyna and Reginald Knight, whom he lived with for the past 14 years, and son and daughter-in-law, Rodney Hindrew and Vivian Hunter-Hindrew. He had four grandchildren, Kevin Smith of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl; Simone Adams of Burnsville, NC; Bret Adams of Smyrna, GA; and Jarrett Hindrew of Marietta, GA. He is also survived by nieces, a nephew, several great grandchildren, great nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great grandson. Additionally, he is remembered fondly by his bowling friends who have become his second family over the years. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, GA arranged a burial service at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-435-4467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Carmichael Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved