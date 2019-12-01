|
|
KIRKUS, Quinlan Gerald "Jeri" Quinlan Gerald (Jeri) Kirkus went to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the age of 80. She was born Nov. 18, 1939, in Newton County, to Mr. Dilmus Thomas Hay and Mrs. Inez Bailey Hay. Mrs. Kirkus graduated from Rockdale County High School June 3, 1958, and married Embry Joseph ten days later on June 13. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church since 1958. Mrs. Kirkus and her husband, Embry, began their life together by moving to Ft. Laurderdale, Florida. Seven months later they moved back to Conyers where her husband joined the Army for two years, and she started working for the local Chevrolet dealer. In July of 1961, she gave birth to their only son, Quinlan Joseph Kirkus. After the birth of her son, she returned to work in 1965 and began working the Selective Service Board in Conyers. In 1973, Mrs. Kirkus then started a new job for the CDC in Atlanta, where she worked for four years before working at the United States Veterinary Service in Conyers, where she retired in March of 1991. Mrs. Kirkus was a lady of many talents. She loved to sew for herself and many others, made cakes for parties and weddings, catering and making flower arrangements. Mrs. Kirkus would cut hair for shut-ins at church, but most of all she loved to travel, shop and eat. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dilmus Thomas and Inez Bailey Hay. Survivors include her husband, Embry Joseph Kirkus; son, Quinlan Joseph Kirkus (Susan); special cousin, Linda Wall and her husband, Dwight; as well as other family members. A Funeral Service for Mrs. Kirkus will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, 1 PM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Dr. Lane Collins and Pastor Frank Daws officiating. Interment will follow in Green Meadow Memorial Gardens, 699 American Legion Road NE, in Conyers. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home, prior to her service, from 11 AM - 12:30 PM. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to Memorial Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences. 770-786-7062.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019