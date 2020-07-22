MADDOX, Quinton Quinton Maddox passed July 15, 2020. He was a beloved son, father, grandfather, and friend. Quinton attended both Harper and Southwest High Schools. He was self-employed as a home improvement specialist and made many friends with his work in Georgia and North Carolina. Quinton is survived by his mother, Barbara Maddox Pierce, father James Maddox, son and daughter Quentin and Detrise, grandchildren, great-grandson, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A balloon release ceremony will be held at the site of his fatal accident TODAY, July 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Location is 6064 Pisgah Road, Mableton, GA.



