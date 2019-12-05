Resources
More Obituaries for Quinton Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Quinton Perkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Quinton Perkins Obituary
PERKINS, Quinton Terrance Mr. Quinton T. Perkins passed on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC. He was a graduate of C.L. Harper High School (Class of '83). He is survived by his parents, Rev. George Perkins and Goldie H. Perkins; his brothers, George H. Perkins (Lavinia), and Michael A. Perkins (Anita); his nieces, Natalie L. Perkins and Gabrielle C. Perkins; his nephews, Aaron M. Perkins and Benjamin H. Perkins; and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral services will be held in Durham, NC on Saturday, December 7th.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Quinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -