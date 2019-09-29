Services
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
300 Griffin Street
McDonough, GA 30253
(770) 957-4337
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Farguson Chapel Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Farguson Chapel Baptist Church
1701 East Lake Rd.
McDonough., GA
Qullia Russell


1924 - 2019
Qullia Russell Obituary
RUSSELL, Qullia Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Qullia Russell, will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, at 1 PM, at Farguson Chapel Baptist Church, 1701 East Lake Rd., McDonough. Rev. Ricardo Hill, Pastor. Interment, Church Cemetery. Her remains will lie in state from 12 PM until the hour of service. Viewing will be held today 12 - 4 PM, at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St. McDonough, GA, (770) 957 - 4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019
