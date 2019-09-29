|
RUSSELL, Qullia Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Qullia Russell, will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, at 1 PM, at Farguson Chapel Baptist Church, 1701 East Lake Rd., McDonough. Rev. Ricardo Hill, Pastor. Interment, Church Cemetery. Her remains will lie in state from 12 PM until the hour of service. Viewing will be held today 12 - 4 PM, at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St. McDonough, GA, (770) 957 - 4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019