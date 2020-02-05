Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Ailsa's
4601 Arran Ct
Myrtle Beach, GA
R. Emmet Howe III


1948 - 2020
R. Emmet Howe III Obituary
HOWE, III, R. Emmet Robert Emmet Howe, born Sept. 11, 1948, in Cincinnati, OH, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is survived by the love of his life, Shirley I. Howe of Myrtle Beach, SC, two brothers, Logan S. (June) Howe of Charlotte, N.C., and Randall H. (Ann) Howe of Roswell, GA, one sister, Tracy H. Hahn, of Acworth, GA, a daughter, Tiffany (James) Van Deusen, two granddaughters, Jamison Skylar and Hunter Olivia, eight nieces and nephews, a grandnephew, and a grandniece. Emmet graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. For the past 25 years, he was a real estate agent with Harry Norman Realtors. Emmet was a kind, fun-loving, optimistic, and thoughtful friend to many. He enjoyed family, golf, tennis with ALTA, dancing, skiing with the Atlanta Ski Club, and bowling. He was a longtime member of North Point Community Church. A Celebration of Emmet's Life is being held at 1 PM, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ailsa's, 4601 Arran Ct., Myrtle Beach, SC. Donations may be made to The First Tee or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020
