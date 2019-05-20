Services
R. Paul DUPREE

DUPREE, R. Paul R. Paul Dupree, LT Atlanta P.D. Retired, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born on April 2, 1921 in Paulding County, GA. He was the last surviving sibling of his family of 10 boys and 1 girl. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie V. Dupree. He is survived by his daughter, Gayle Grooms; his granddaughter, Tara Grooms & her fianc? Will Maddox; 2 great-grandchildren, Alexandria Grooms and Samantha Grooms; grandson, Michael Grooms II; and his son, Les. Paul was a husband, dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a Combat Veteran of WWII. He loved his God and his country. He was also proud of his service with the Atlanta Police Department, retiring in 1979 as a Lieutenant. Paul would wish you to be happy and kind to everyone. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of R. Paul Dupree will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Our Dad could not stand wearing a tie. Please dress comfortably for his service. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 20 to May 21, 2019
