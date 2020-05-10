|
|
WHALEY (BALDWIN), Rachael Rachael Baldwin Whaley was born in Scottdale, GA, on July 9, 1926 and died in Druid Hills, GA on May 2, 2020. She was 93. Rachael's education and training included the secretarial, interior design, and makeup and skin care fields. She worked tirelessly for the Parent Teacher Association in DeKalb County and in the State of Georgia. She served as church secretary and also supported at least one Methodist Bishop in that capacity. She was a supportive partner to her husband, Ernest Whaley, during his 25 years of service to the city of Clarkston, GA, where he served on the city council and as mayor. She also joined him in serving public education when he was appointed to the Georgia State School Board. Rachael was the mother of two children, Amy Roberta Osborne (deceased), and Ernest Boyd Whaley, grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of six. She was a 50 year survivor of breast cancer and in her later years was well cared for by her husband, followed by her daughter and son, and finally by Fountainview Center for Memory Care, where she died. When possible for her loved ones to gather safely, a celebration of her life at the graveside will be held at Melwood Cemetery, Stone Mountain, GA. Gifts in Rachael's memory may be given to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 5100 S. Old Peachtree Rd., Norcross, GA 30092. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020