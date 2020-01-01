|
|
BARNES, Rachel Rachel M. Barnes, age 98, of Duluth, GA, peacefully passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Parc of Duluth. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Rachel was born on May 26, 1921 in St. George, SC, daughter of St. Clair and Pritchard Schuler Muckenfuss. She attended elementary and high school in St. George and graduated from Winthorp College. During WWII, she moved to Charleston and worked in the Department of the Navy where she met her husband, famous amateur golfer Tommy Barnes, who was serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy. They had a wonderful 63 year marriage until his passing in 2007. Rachel was a member of First Methodist Church Atlanta for many years. She also attended Mt. Carmel Christian Church, Avondale Baptist Church and Johns Creek Baptist Church in her last years. She lived the last 12 years at the Parc Duluth where she made many wonderful new friends, especially her bridge group. The family is grateful for the wonderful care she received at the Parc. Rachel was preceded in death by her husband Tommy, son James and brother St. Clair. She is survived by sons; Thomas W. Barnes, Jr. and wife Mimi, Larry W. "Doc" Barnes and wife Leslie, David S. Barnes, and John P. Barnes and wife Anne; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and brother William Muckenfuss. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial donation be made in Rachel's name to Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek, GA 30005.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 1, 2020