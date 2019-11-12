|
|
BRITAIN, Rachel Elizabeth Rachel Elizabeth Britain, 29, dearly loved daughter, sister and friend, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019. Born in Atlanta on March 17, 1990, Rachel was the eldest daughter of Karen (Tanner) Britain and Michael Britain and adored older sister to Sophie Britain. She offered the world so many talents: her intelligence, strong work ethic, enthusiasm, quick smile, ability to bring people together, caring for others, and sense of humor and style. Rachel graduated from Decatur High School, attended the University of California Santa Barbara, and graduated with a BBA from the University of Georgia. She received her MBA in Finance, Magna Cum Laude from Georgia State University. Since 2015, Rachel worked for Greystone & Company, most recently as Team Lead Asset Management in the Los Angeles office. Rachel lived in Redondo Beach, California where she enjoyed the beautiful southern California weather from her beachside home. Cherishing her memory and all the good times they shared are her many friends in Georgia, California and from around the country and the team at Greystone. Rachel's life will be celebrated at 3 PM, on Thursday, Nov. 14 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree Street in Atlanta. A reception will follow at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road in Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019