Rachel Chapman

CHAPMAN (HENDERSON), Rachel Evelyn Rachel Evelyn Henderson Chapman, age 91, of Union City, GA passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Allen B. Chapman, parents, J.D. and Exie Belle Henderson, and sister, Wilbur Hallsworth. She is survived by her children, Lane Caldwell (Ed), Lisa Romine (Steve), and Ward Chapman (Jill), 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was born in Decatur, GA and spent most of her life in the Atlanta area. Rachel was retired from Social Expressions where she made many close friends and enjoyed meeting them for lunch through the years. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed nothing more than hosting the family's Christmas Eve celebration every year. She loved reading, shopping and antiquing. The family would like to thank her neighbor and friend, Gary Rucker, for the special care that he gave her through the years. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Graveside services will be held at Westview Cemetery on Wednesday, June 17 at 11 AM. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.