Rachel Claborn

CLABORN, Rachel Azzelee Rachel Azzelee Claborn, 89, loving mother to four children, passed away at her home on July 11, 2020. She was our friend and our confidant. She is dearly missed. Rachel was born on January 23, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan, to Pink and Runell (Nunnally) Brooks. She graduated from Girls' High School with honors. She was an avid tennis player and a member of the ALTA and USTA Ladies' Leagues for many years. She loved music and had a keen sense for gardening. She is survived by her four children: Celia Grams (Gerald) of Snellville, Marvin, Jr. (Eva) of McDonough, Lisa Herman of Covington, and Matthew (Christine) of Mesa, Arizona. She is also survived by her grandson, William Mondy, Jr. (Sonya) of Loganville, Georgia. Other survivors include nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin, who passed at the age of 79 on July 12, 2008, and her sister, Kathryn, who passed at the age of 85 on December 31, 2012. She was also predeceased by her beloved cat, Buddy Lee, who was her constant companion and affectionate lap friend for almost 20 years. Buddy Lee passed on October 31, 2019. No funeral services will be held. Tom M. Wages Funeral Home in Snellville, Georgia, handled cremation. Interment will be at Haynes Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Loganville, Georgia, with a memorial service at a later date. To celebrate her life as a kind and compassionate spirit, please give to your local animal shelter or any animal welfare organization.



