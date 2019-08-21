|
CURTIS (ARMSTRONG), Rachel Faye Rachel Faye Armstrong Curtis, age 88, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019, in Tucker, GA. Born in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, she was a retired teacher and a Christian who was active in her church. She loved to cook, read, work crossword puzzles and spend time with her husband and family. Rachel is survived by her husband of over 66 years, L. F. Curtis, of Tucker, GA, her brother Harold Armstrong (Ann) of Brandon, MS; her daughters, Charlotte Piper (Ray) of Decatur, GA, and Carole Godwin (Bob) of Tyrone, GA; her son, Keith Curtis, of Brookhaven, GA, her grandchildren, Alison Sponaas, Jennifer Godwin, Lauren Carney, Leslie Piper-Cox, Hannah Godwin and Curtis Godwin, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Rachel was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Bolin of Artesia, MS. A memorial service will be held Aug. 24, 2019, 1 PM, at the Chapel at Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur, GA. The family will receive friends, from 12 Noon - 1 PM, prior to the service at Briarlake Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Benevolent Fund care of Briarlake Baptist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019