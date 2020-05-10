|
PRICE, Rachel Mrs. Rachel Striplin Price, age 86, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Mrs. Price was born in Carroll County, Georgia on August 20, 1933, the daughter of the late Houston Striplin and Erma Barnes Striplin. Mrs. Price was a graduate of Bowdon High School and grew up in the Victory Community. She was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church and a fantastic mother who loved her family and friends. She will be missed by many. Survivors include her children, Jeff and Cecelia Price of Carrollton, Robin and Susan Price of Boise, Idaho, Wendy Price of Atlanta, Georgia, Stanley and Amy Price of Johns Creek, Georgia; grandchildren, Emily Price, Caroline Price, Abigail Price, Jacob Price, Mandy Price, Jamie Price Fielder, Benjamin Price; great-grandchildren, Maggie Fielder, Sarah Fielder, Elizabeth Price, Evelyn Price, Smith Price and sister-in-law, Martha Striplin. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Smith Lanier Price; siblings, Howell Striplin, Jean Striplin Heath and Jerry Striplin. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Price, Michael Striplin, Jeremy Striplin, Justin Striplin, Chuck Lambert, Brett Fielder and Benjamin Price. A private family graveside and interment service will be held at 2 PM, Monday, May 11, at Tyus Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Victory United Methodist Church, PO Box 1093, Carrollton, GA 30112. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020