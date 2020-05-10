Services
Almon Funeral Home & Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 832-7056
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Tyus Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Price


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel Price Obituary
PRICE, Rachel Mrs. Rachel Striplin Price, age 86, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Mrs. Price was born in Carroll County, Georgia on August 20, 1933, the daughter of the late Houston Striplin and Erma Barnes Striplin. Mrs. Price was a graduate of Bowdon High School and grew up in the Victory Community. She was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church and a fantastic mother who loved her family and friends. She will be missed by many. Survivors include her children, Jeff and Cecelia Price of Carrollton, Robin and Susan Price of Boise, Idaho, Wendy Price of Atlanta, Georgia, Stanley and Amy Price of Johns Creek, Georgia; grandchildren, Emily Price, Caroline Price, Abigail Price, Jacob Price, Mandy Price, Jamie Price Fielder, Benjamin Price; great-grandchildren, Maggie Fielder, Sarah Fielder, Elizabeth Price, Evelyn Price, Smith Price and sister-in-law, Martha Striplin. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Smith Lanier Price; siblings, Howell Striplin, Jean Striplin Heath and Jerry Striplin. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Price, Michael Striplin, Jeremy Striplin, Justin Striplin, Chuck Lambert, Brett Fielder and Benjamin Price. A private family graveside and interment service will be held at 2 PM, Monday, May 11, at Tyus Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Victory United Methodist Church, PO Box 1093, Carrollton, GA 30112. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Almon Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -