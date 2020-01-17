Services
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
North Atlanta Memorial Park
5188 Winters Chapel Rd
Atlanta, GA
Rachel Roth Obituary
ROTH, Rachel Rachel Roth, age 43, of Atlanta, GA passed January 14th, 2020. Loving daughter and mother who worked tirelessly and was always there for her children and family. She was an avid reader and baker. In addition to playing and coaching basketball she had interest in photography and fashion. Survivors include her husband, Noah Roth; children, Anshel, Arielle, Leib, and Suri Roth; parents, David and Patti Rowell of Bartlett TN; her sister Ruth Riley, nephew Gabe Rowell and niece Kendyll Riley. Preceded in death by Vincent and Gladys Rowell, and McDowell W. and Lou Billie Baker. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, National Autism Association, or The Jewish Federation of Atlanta in her honor. A graveside service will be held at North Atlanta Memorial Park (5188 Winters Chapel Rd, Atlanta, GA 30360) on January 17th, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, GA, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 17, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
