SHEMARIA, Rachel Rachel Benbenisty Shemaria, age 93, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 21, 2019. She was born on June 16, 1926, in a house on Central Avenue (on the future site of Atlanta Fulton County Stadium). She was the 5th and youngest child of Matilda and Moreno Benbenisty. Rachel was a 1944 graduate of Atlanta's Commercial High School. An avid reader, Rachel was an honor roll student, newspaper staff editor and spelling bee champion. Upon graduation, she entered the workforce as an executive secretary and held positions at Maryland Baking Company and the Georgia Brewers Association. Rachel married Jack Shemaria on November 11, 1951, Veteran's Day, in Atlanta. Married for 63 years, she lead a life full of love and mutual affection with her husband Jack, who passed away in 2015. They had three sons, a loving extended family and numerous friends at their beloved Congregation Or VeShalom. Their life together was filled with laughter, travel and social activities. Rachel is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Barry and Nancy Shemaria, Merrill and Carolyn Shemaria, Mark and Gwen Shemaria; grandchildren, Brooke, Justin, Natalie, Jacqueline and Margo. She also leaves behind brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Louie and Iris Shemaria, Hymie and Sukey Shemaria; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, November 24 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rabbi Hayyim Kassorla officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bennie and Matilda Shemaria Fund at Congregation Or VeShalom, or the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance. Sign on-line guest book: www.edressler.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 23, 2019