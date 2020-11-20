1/
Rachel Williamson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMSON (BYERS), Rachel

Rachel Byers Williamson, age 77, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-four years, Jim Williamson; her parents, Aaron and Dorothy Smith Byers; and sister, Nell Byers McCright. Mrs. Williamson is survived by her children, Andrea and Randolph Byers, Flowery Branch, Clay and Darlene Williamson, Lindale, TX, Heather and Adam Bohanan, Conyers, GA; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lowell and Nancy Byers, Hoschton, GA, Robert Taylor and Karen Byers, Tucker, GA, Phil Byers, Auburn, GA; uncle and aunt, Copeland and Bernadette Smtih, Cumming, GA; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Williamson was born on June 28, 1943 in Buford, GA. She was a 1961 graduate of North Gwinnett High School, and she attended Marsh Business College in Atlanta for two years. Mrs. Williamson was retired from Ed Voyles Acura Dealership in Norcross as a tag and title clerk. She was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Auburn, GA. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21 at the funeral home.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flanigan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved