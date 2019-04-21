ROBBINS, Rachelle Rachelle (Shelly) Alyce Robbins (nee Pullberg) passed away suddenly on March 27, 2019. Shelly is survived by Jacalyn (Jacke) Hightower, her beloved wife/life partner; her son, Kyle E. Robbins and his wife Laura, two grandsons, Mason and Matthew; cousin Marsha Scharfman, her husband Bo, her children Melissa, Craig and Glenn; cousin Howard Mantell and his son Jack; and her adopted son, Drae Namaste Rose, and his two children Sage and Merit. She also leaves behind her two loving cats, William and Mary. Shelly was born August 6, 1946 in the Coney Island area of Brooklyn to Samuel and Eva (Becker) Pullberg. She grew up and started her family in California, eventually landing in Atlanta where she lived for the last 30+ years. She volunteered her boundless energy, leadership and can-do attitude to many causes, including Pride and The Health Initiative. Shelly is a retired Coca-Cola employee. Shelly will be remembered by her many, many friends for her ready smile, hearty laugh and adventurous spirit. Condolences can be sent C/O Jacalyn Hightower, PO Box 6019, Navarre, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate your resources (time/energy/money) to The Health Initiative, 1530 Dekalb Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307. Please share your memories of Shelly on Legacy.com. and provide your email address so we can reach you for the memorial. A celebration of Shelly's life will be held around the time of her birthday in early August in the Decatur area. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary